Balloon pilot at Ohio festival dies from injuries

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - Officials for an Ohio balloon festival says a pilot who hit his head on the balloon's burners after landing has died at a hospital from his injuries.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports the accident occurred Friday evening during the Ashland BalloonFest in northeast Ohio.

The president of the BalloonFest board released a statement early Saturday that said the pilot hit his head during "disassembly of the balloon."

Festival officials and the Ashland Fire Department, which responded after what an assistant fire chief described as a "hard landing" by the balloon, have not released further details about the accident.

A passenger on the balloon reportedly wasn't hurt.

Information from: Ashland Times-Gazette, http://www.times-gazette.com

