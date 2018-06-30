McConnell predicts Supreme Court nominee will be confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Senate's top Republican leader says he's confident President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court will be confirmed in the narrowly divided chamber.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a GOP gathering in Kentucky that the goal is to wrap up the confirmation in time for the nominee to join the court at the start of its next term in October.
McConnell later told reporters Saturday he has "no idea" who the president will choose. Trump says he'll announce his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.
McConnell predicted the president will nominate "an all-star," and said he has no doubts the Senate will confirm.
McConnell predicted the nominee will be similar to Trump's first Supreme Court selection, Neil Gorsuch, in terms of background and philosophy on the judiciary's role.
