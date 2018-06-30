PA councilman arrested for driving into protesters - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

PA councilman arrested for driving into protesters

(Source: Pittsburgh Police Department/WTAE/CNN) (Source: Pittsburgh Police Department/WTAE/CNN)

BELLS ACRES BOROUGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) - Pittsburgh police say the man who drove a black Mercedes Benz into a crowd of protesters last week was 58-year-old Greg Wagner, a member of the Bell Acres Borough Council.

Court documents show Wagner faces three counts of recklessly endangering another person and other traffic violations.

One of two people injured in the hit-and-run wants Wagner to resign.

"That was just not professional and I feel like he thought he wasn't going to get caught," said 20-year-old Brianna Williams.

She said she was completely surprised when the car hit her.

"I got hit directly. I have a sprained knee and a fractured hip,” Williams explained. "I've been off work a whole week due to the ignorant behavior. I can barely stand.”

Williams said someone could have been killed.

"The outcome could have been way more serious. We had kids down there,” Williams said. “Lucky, no kids got hit and hospitalized."

Local media called multiple members of the Bell Acres Borough Council. Only one responded: Brock Meanor.

He sent the following response in a Facebook message:

The president of Bell Acres Borough Council has asked council members to not comment and to direct questions to our solicitor, Robert Max Junker.

Copyright 2018 WTAE via CNN. All rights reserved.

