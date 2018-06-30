McGrath picks up endorsement from former rival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath has picked up an endorsement from former rival Jim Gray.

McGrath, a former Marine combat pilot, defeated Gray in the spring primary in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Gray said Friday he's willing to help McGrath any way he can. He says she represents "all that is best in terms of character."

McGrath is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Late in the primary campaign, Gray ran ads highlighting McGrath's status as a newcomer to the district. She retired from the military in June 2017 and moved to Georgetown.

Republicans are expected to try to make an issue of how familiar McGrath is with the district.

State Sen. Reginald Thomas, who finished third in the Democratic congressional primary, already has endorsed McGrath.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.