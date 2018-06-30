Fiona mural design gets makeover

Lucie Rice's winning design of a Fiona-inspired mural got a few updates after ArtWorks gave her some feedback. (ArtWorks)

ArtWorks' winning Fiona mural design, voted on by Cincinnati residents this year, looks a little different now.

The non-profit art organization posted the updated design to its Instagram page after it provided winning artist Lucie Rice with feedback.

Related: See the Fiona mural that will be painted on a downtown building

Changes include an updated pattern and a more varied color palette, according to ArtWorks.

Also, Fiona's mom Bibi is now featured in the mural.

Cincinnatians can contribute to painting the mural by purchasing tickets to join the Cincinnati Paints By Numbers campaign.

The mural will be painted on an 18-by-64 foot wall located at 910 Race St.

Painting begins July 10. The mural is expected to be finished July 25.

On Jan. 24, 2017, the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo was born six weeks before her due date. Fiona weighed only 29 pounds, but overcame the odds and became a beloved underdog story across the world.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.