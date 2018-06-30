New Ohio driver's licenses will be mailed starting Monday

New Ohio Driver License and Identification cards (Credit: Ohio BMV)

Starting Monday, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail.

The state is slated to end same-day issuing at bureau of motor vehicles locations.

The change adds an extra level of security through a centralized card production system and provides greater protection against counterfeiting, state officials say.

Ohio will join 41 other states that issue driver's licenses and state identification cards through the mail.

Here's how it will work:

Customers will still initiate driver license and identification card transactions by visiting a Deputy Registrar agency, presenting documents (as needed) and be photographed.

Receive a temporary card/confirmation of driving privileges until the card arrives in the mail about 10 days later

Driver licenses and identification cards will continue to be valid for four years and require a new photograph with every renewal.

Customer costs will remain the same for both the standard and compliant cards.

The state also will begin printing newly designed licenses in accordance with federal guidelines.

