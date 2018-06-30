DC debuts 'Aquaman' trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

(RNN) - Warner Bros. hopes “Aquaman” can get the DC Extended Universe back on the path “Wonder Woman” left for all future projects.
The studio debuted the first trailer for the solo film at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
The last time we saw Aquaman, he was serving as eye candy in 2017’s poorly-received “Justice League.”
DC made it clear with Jason Momoa’s slow-motion strutting, close-ups on his muscles and ruggedness that this version of Arthur Curry is not to be trifled with on land or in the water.
That will play nicely in this film since Curry, the reluctant leader of Atlantis, will be caught in a conflict between the surface dwellers and the Atlanteans who want to invade the surface.
Nicole Kidman will play Aquaman’s mother, Queen Atlanna, and Patrick Wilson will play his brother, Orm, better known as Ocean Master.
Amber Heard reprises her role as Mera, a warrior princess and Aquaman’s love interest. She had a brief cameo in “Justice League.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Black Manta.
The movie will hit the box office just days before Christmas on Dec. 21, 2018.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
