Florida man arrested for switching price tags at Walmart

Retailers JCPenny and Kohl's are planning to bring on seasonal associates as back-to-school shopping season approaches.Full Story >
Retailers JCPenny and Kohl's are planning to bring on seasonal associates as back-to-school shopping season approaches.Full Story >
Starting Monday, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail.Full Story >
Starting Monday, Ohio drivers will only be able to get driver's licenses through the mail.Full Story >
ArtWorks' winning Fiona mural design, voted on by Cincinnati residents this year, looks a little different now.Full Story >
ArtWorks' winning Fiona mural design, voted on by Cincinnati residents this year, looks a little different now.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
One of the world's favorite treats hasn't always been sweet.Full Story >
One of the world's favorite treats hasn't always been sweet.Full Story >