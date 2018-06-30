JCPenney, Kohl's to hire seasonal employees

Retailers JCPenney and Kohl's are planning to bring on more staff as back-to-school shopping season approaches.

JCPenney this week announced it will hire 18,000 seasonal associates at locations across the country, with around 300 hires happening in Ohio.

The store chain will add cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants and other positions. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a 25-percent discount and flexible holiday scheduling, according to a press release.

JCPenney also is seeking stylists to join its salon program.

Interested applicants can visit jcpenneycareers.com or apply in store locations.

Kohl's has announced it is soon beginning to hire seasonal associates at more than 300 locations, including three in Cincinnati: Kohl's Florence, 61 Spiral Drive; Kohl's Governors Plaza, 9201 Field Ertel Road; and Kohl's Western Hills, 6580 Harrison Ave.

Additional hiring will begin at all Kohl's stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit operations in August, according to a press release. Hiring will continue through the holiday season, with job openings being determined on individual location basis.

Current positions can be found at careers.kohls.com.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.