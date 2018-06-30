Families Belong Together: Cincinnati residents speak on immigration policy

Jose Arnulfo Cabrera addresses a crowd at Washington Park on Families Belong Together Day of Action on Saturday. (WXIX)

Protesters gathered in Washington Park on Saturday to speak out against immigration policies that separate children from families during Families Belong Together Day of Action. (WXIX)

There were protests coast to coast all day Saturday, as people were hoping to send a message to Washington showing their support for immigrant families and speaking out against policies that separate children from those families.

And in Cincinnati, immigrants from all over the region spoke out against immigration policies at Washington Park.

"I'm a human being and no human being is illegal,” said one protestor from the podium.

It was one of the 600 rallies taking place all over the United States, as part of Families Belong Together Day of Action.

"I was brought here when I was 4, now I'm 22,” said Jose Arnulfo Cabrera, when FOX19 interviewed him about DACA last year. "I vaguely have memories of Mexico."

He was on the protest front lines Saturday, speaking at the rally about why America is his home now.

"When I saw the children that were grabbed away from their family members, I thought it was time for me to get up and stand up for what I believe in," said Barb Kruempelman of Covington, who told FOX19 seeing the immigrants' struggle motivated her to get out and join the movement.

"This sign sums it up for me. I came from immigrants, just like everyone else in this country does, and that's what I stand for," she said.

President Trump was praising the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement and law enforcement officials on Twitter on Saturday morning:

The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Protestors said, they believe the nightmare for families will end, only if the President permanently stops his 100-percent prosecution policy.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.