Officers wrestle 8-foot alligator found in parking lot at TX Walmart

ARANSAS PASS, TX (CNN/RNN) – Police in Texas had to get hands-on with an 8-foot alligator after a Walmart customer spotted the creature in the parking lot.

Officers helped a game warden wrestle the massive alligator into submission early Thursday morning in Aransas Pass, TX.

Video of the capture posted to the police department’s Facebook page shows an officer and a game warden drop onto the animal’s back while another officer secures its mouth.

A Walmart customer called police after seeing the alligator in the parking lot. The creature was returning to a nearby pond, according to the Corpus Christi Caller Times.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police Capt. Lynn Pearce told the Caller Times that the game wardens took the alligator to a spot where it would not threaten anyone.

He said police have encountered alligators in the area before but not one of that size.

"That's just what we do here in Aransas Pass," Pearce told the San Antonio Express-News. "We never shy away from a challenge. My officers do anything they can to help out."

