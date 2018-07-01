Police: Motorcyclist not wearing helmet at time of fatal Independence crash

Kenton County police responded Saturday to a report of a crash with injuries just south of Independence.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Callant Road and Madison Pike (KY 17).

Police say Teddy Wells, 34, of Morning View, drove his 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons. Once off the road, authorities say Wells was ejected after the motorcycle hit a culvert causing it to go airborne.

Wells was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

