Cleveland on pace to hire hundreds more police officers

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland says it's on pace to meet a goal of adding 250 new police officers by early next year thanks to a recruiting effort prompted by a reform-minded agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The city's police hiring binge comes when departments across the country are struggling with a shrinking pool of candidates because of a booming economy and a negative perception of the profession.

The agreement was reached in 2015 and required Cleveland to create a recruiting plan. A team of five recruiters has been casting a wide net in search of candidates willing and able to be community police officers in an urban environment.

The court-appointed monitor overseeing police reforms says he's encouraged by the city's recruiting efforts.

