Brown County Sheriff's Office confirms death of deputy - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Brown County Sheriff's Office confirms death of deputy

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: Brown County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Source: Brown County Sheriff's Office, Facebook
BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of their own.

On Saturday, the office took to Facebook to announce the death of Deputy Dave Stamper.

Stamper served with the county's court division.

Exact details of his death remain unclear. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly