Police: Man fatally shot in store parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot in the parking lot of a convenience store and has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in Dayton as 22-year-old Robert J. Traylor. The coroner's office has ruled the Riverside man's death a homicide.

Dayton police report they were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found Traylor wounded.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police didn't immediately release any other details of the shooting or provide any suspect information.

