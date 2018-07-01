Police: Man fatally shot in store parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot in the parking lot of a convenience store and has died.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot in the abdomen early Sunday in Dayton as 22-year-old Robert J. Traylor. The coroner's office has ruled the Riverside man's death a homicide.
Dayton police report they were called to the scene of a reported shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found Traylor wounded.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police didn't immediately release any other details of the shooting or provide any suspect information.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
