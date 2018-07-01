Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing recalled - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing recalled

(RNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that Wish-Bone is recalling nearly 8,000 cases of its House Italian salad dressing because of possible allergens.

The release stated that the recall impacts 15-ounce bottles that were sold nationwide because they do not list milk or eggs on the ingredient label.

According to the release, people who suffer from allergies or who have a sensitivity to milk or eggs could possibly experience serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The affected dressing bottles have a “use by” date of January 2019.

The release states that those who do not suffer from milk or egg allergies can still use the product without risk.

The company says that no illnesses have been reported to date, and no other Wish-Bone products are included in this recall.

