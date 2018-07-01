Cincinnati Police District 4 investigates pair of aggravated robberies

Cincinnati Police District 4 is searching for suspects in two reported aggravated robberies over the weekend.

An unknown 6-foot-1 black man is reported to have robbed a gas station in the 4500 block of Paddock Road around 3:49 p.m. Friday. He pointed a shotgun at the clerk and demanded money, according to a press release.

The suspect is described as 180 pounds with a beard and no mustache, light complexion and a small build. He was wearing a black hat with white writing, a long sleeved black shirt, light blue jeans with black areas and black shoes. It is unclear what kind of shotgun he had.

Separately, a victim reported being robbed at gunpoint while standing near his car in the 7600 block of Reading Road at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. An unknown suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun and demanded property. A cellphone and other personal items were taken.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds. He had light complexion and a small build, and he was wearing a black skull mask and black clothing. He fled in an unknown type of car.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.