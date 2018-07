Police are investigating a report of a stolen Toyota Corolla in Hyde Park. (Cincinnati police)

Cincinnati Police District 2 is investigating a reported automobile theft from the 2800 block of Observatory Avenue.

It happened between 12 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

The car is a gray 2008 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate GVD8204.

The victim told police his car was parked on the street and the keys were not inside at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

