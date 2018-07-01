Miss Jefferson County Katie Bouchard named Miss Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Miss Jefferson County Katie Bouchard has been named Miss Kentucky 2018.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 22-year-old Owensboro resident was crowned Saturday night at the Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington.
It was Bouchard's third time competing in the pageant. She is studying social work at Western Kentucky University.
Miss Lexington Alex Francke was named first runner-up and Miss Bowling Green Caroline Ford was second runner-up.
Bouchard will represent Kentucky in the Miss America Pageant Sept. 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Montgomery Inn plans to announce that it will close its Fort Mitchell location. A press release says the restaurant will cease operation in Fort Mitchell "effective immediately," after a planned development in the area stalled.Full Story >
Montgomery Inn plans to announce that it will close its Fort Mitchell location. A press release says the restaurant will cease operation in Fort Mitchell "effective immediately," after a planned development in the area stalled.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 4 is investigating a reported automobile robbery in the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 4 is investigating a reported automobile robbery in the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 2 is investigating a reported automobile theft from the 2800 block of Observatory Avenue.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 2 is investigating a reported automobile theft from the 2800 block of Observatory Avenue.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 4 is searching for suspects in two reported aggravated robberies over the weekend.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 4 is searching for suspects in two reported aggravated robberies over the weekend.Full Story >
Retailers JCPenney and Kohl's are planning to bring on seasonal associates as back-to-school shopping season approaches.Full Story >
Retailers JCPenney and Kohl's are planning to bring on seasonal associates as back-to-school shopping season approaches.Full Story >