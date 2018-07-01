Montgomery Inn to close Fort Mitchell location

Montgomery Inn plans to close its Fort Mitchell location.

A press release says the restaurant will cease operation "effective immediately," after a planned development stalled.

The release states that Christ Hospital purchased the property where the restaurant stands about three years ago and made plans to create a new site that included emergency care, physician offices and a new retail development.

"While we were hopeful to see this project complete, Christ Hospital was denied permits necessary to move forward," the release states.

The restaurant has two other locations: Montgomery Inn Boathouse, 925 Riverside Dr., Downtown Cincinnati; and Montgomery Inn -- The Original, 9440 Montgomery Road, Village of Montgomery.

"We sincerely appreciate the longstanding loyalty and patronage granted us by the entire Northern Kentucky community," the release states. "We hope to reestablish roots in Northern Kentucky once the development gets the necessary approvals."

The release also says Montgomery Inn will retain "many of its employees."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.