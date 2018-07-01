Legislation provides nearly $115M for new voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around the state under a bill approved by the Ohio Legislature.
Money for the new equipment would be dispersed across Ohio's 88 counties on a per-voter basis, under the bill approved this past week. Counties with more voters would get more funding.
Ohio's counties will be able to choose which new equipment to purchase. The equipment would require approval by federal and state officials.
The Columbus Dispatch reports most Ohio voting machines are over a decade old. About half of the state's counties use paper ballots that are optically scanned, and half use touch-screen voting.
The legislation now goes to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik). It would give counties new voting machines by the 2019 election season.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
