Former WWE star Matt Cappotelli dies after cancer battle

(CNN) - Matt Cappotelli, who was once a promising WWE star, died on Friday after a battle with brain cancer.

His wife made the announcement on Instagram.

Cappotelli was a co-winner of the wrestling reality competition show "WWE Tough Enough Three" back in 2003.

But he was sidelined by a brain cancer diagnosis just three years later.

According to a statement from the WWE, the cancer was treated successfully but returned in 2017.

Cappotelli was just 38 years old.

