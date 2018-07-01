Florida man clings to hood of a car traveling 70 MPH

The Reds tied a club record for grand slams in a season and Matt Harvey looked like his former dominant self as the Reds started a new winning streak with an 8-2 win over the Brewers.Full Story >
Matt Stratman, the 15-year-old Lakota West student who suffered a stroke after an alumni lacrosse game on June 9, has passed away.Full Story >
Montgomery Inn plans to announce that it will close its Fort Mitchell location. A press release says the restaurant will cease operation in Fort Mitchell "effective immediately," after a planned development in the area stalled.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 4 is investigating a reported automobile robbery in the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 2 is investigating a reported automobile theft from the 2800 block of Observatory Avenue.Full Story >
