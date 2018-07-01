Florida man clings to hood of a car traveling 70 MPH

The entire incident came to an end in West Park when Francis got the keys out of the ignition. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Francis refused to press charges against the mother of his child and refused to give a sworn statement. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Patresha Isidore was arrested and charged with crimes against a person exposing them to harm. But she has since been released from jail. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

Junior Francis held on with just one hand for more than 15 miles because he was using the other hand to call the police, according to WPLG. (Source: Daniel Midah/Twitter)

(RNN) - A 22-year-old Florida man was caught on camera clinging to the hood of a car traveling 70 MPH down Interstate 95 near Miami.

Junior Francis held on with just one hand for more than 15 miles because he was using the other hand to call the police, according to WPLG.

"I actually held on like this. It was with one hand, and (with) the other hand, I'm holding the phone, listening to hear what is going on with authorities,” Francis demonstrated.

The car was driven by his on-again-off-again girlfriend Patresha Isidore. Francis said both of them needed the car on the night of June 24, but Isadore beat him to it.

“She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and started driving out and then that's when things took a turn,” Francis recalled.

Daniel Midah was driving alongside the two when he noticed Francis on the hood. He pulled out his phone and began recording the incident.

WARNING: The video contains foul language that is not suitable for all audiences. Click here to watch.

Midah captured a glimpse of his car’s speedometer that showed 70 MPH.

"All I was thinking is, this guy is going to slide off and hit me, slide off the other side or if anything, he is going to slide down and she is going to hit him, and then she is going to crash into somebody else," Midah told local media.

Francis said other drivers tried to intervene when she exited onto Ives Dairy Road. It all came to an end in West Park when Francis got the keys out of the ignition.

Isidore was arrested and charged with crimes against a person exposing them to harm. But she has since been released from jail.

Police told local media Isidore needed the car to pick up their 5-year-old daughter from a relative’s home.

Francis refused to press charges against the mother of his child and refused to give a sworn statement.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.