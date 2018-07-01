Auditor's report shows opioids impact on Medicaid - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Auditor's report shows opioids impact on Medicaid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state auditor's report looking at opioids' impact on Ohio's Medicaid program shows the number of Medicaid recipients with an opioid-related diagnosis quadrupled from 2010 to 2016.

The report recently released by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost shows the number of Ohio Medicaid recipients with an opioid-related diagnosis involving dependence, abuse or overdose climbed 430 percent between 2010 and 2016.

It also shows Ohio's Medicaid system has seen an increase in medication-assisted treatment. That cost jumped from more than $13 million in 2010 to $110 million by 2016.

Yost, the Republican candidate for state attorney general, says the trend line is a concern for Medicaid's financial health. He says that could make money scarce for other needs of the 3 million poor and disabled people who rely on the program statewide.

