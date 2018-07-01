Reds start new winning streak in grand fashion

The Reds tied a club record for grand slams in a season and Matt Harvey looked like his former dominant self as the Reds started a new winning streak with an 8-2 win over the Brewers.

Jose Peraza’s sixth inning grand slam is the Reds’ ninth bases-loaded home run this season – tying the team record for most in a season (2002). Peraza is the eighth different Reds player to hit a grand slam this season.

Matt Harvey retired the first twelve batters of the game en route to winning his third straight decision. He allowed two hits and struck out six pitching into the sixth inning.

The Reds have won 11 of their last 14 games and continue their homestand against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

