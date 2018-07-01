Simply Money: 'Fortnite' in-game purchases can add up

If you’ve got kids, odds are you’ve at least heard of the video game called Fortnite.

With millions of people playing at any given time, it's been one of the hottest games for months — but it’s also costing some parents a fortune.

The game is technically free, but a lot of players are racking up steep charges through in-game purchases.

Fortnite is a multiplayer, third person shooter game that kids and adults alike love to play together. But within the game, players get opportunities to spend money on new challenges or upgrades to their avatars.

A new study found that nearly 70 percent of Fortnite players say they spend money playing it. And of those who do, the average spending was about $85.

Parents may not realize their kids are clicking “yes” to those in-game offers until they get their credit card bills.

But there are some easy fixes.

You can set up accounts with parental controls that block in-game purchases. Microsoft and Playstation both offer that, as does Apple -- if your kids are playing on an iPad or iPhone.

And if you do find out your kid swiped your credit card number and ran up charges, developer Epic Games has an online page where parents can request refunds.

