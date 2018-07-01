Simply Money: Credit card companies know more about you than you think

Credit card companies collect a lot of data about their customers to try to predict who will pay on time — and who might default. But that data isn’t all credit scores or payment histories.

Sure, credit card companies track those things, but as a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit made it clear — they track a lot more than that.

The FTC sued a company called CompuCredit, which marketed the Visa Aspire card, for lowering the available credit to customers having marital trouble. How did they know who those people were? Well, they analyzed customers’ bills — and red-flagged spending for marriage counseling, alcohol and pawnshops.

Lenders also track your favorite places to visit, whether it’s where you go on vacation, or the specific grocery stores or ATMs you like to use. Banks do this largely so they can spot fraud fast, but they’re still tracking you.

Lenders also study trends, to see if certain buying habits mean you’re more responsible. One study found people who buy carbon monoxide detectors and visit the dentist regularly rarely miss payments.

And some customer service reps literally see green or red lights on their screens when talking to customers the company wants to keep, or show the door.

The Simply Money point: If you’re a good customer, make the most of it. A recent study found nearly 80 percent of customers who asked for a lower interest rate got one, so give it a shot.

