Van Gogh's 'Undergrowth with Two Figures' returns to Cincinnati Art Museum

Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, b.1853, d.1890); Undergrowth with Two Figures; 1890; oil on canvas; Bequest of Mary E. Johnston; 1967.1430. (Cincinnati Art Museum)

The Cincinnati Art Museum is welcoming back one of Vincent Van Gogh's most well-known paintings.

Undergrowth with Two Figures will be hung in the Mary E. Johnston Gallery on July 3 as part of the museum's permanent display.

The painting was recently a part of the "Van Gogh & Japan" exhibition on view in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

More than 750,000 people saw the painting in Japan, according to data provided by the Cincinnati Art Museum.

The museum recently honored the Van Gogh work as part of its "Van Gogh Into the Undergrowth" exhibition in fall 2016. It was the centerpiece of the exhibition, which traced the artist's evolution in style and technique through a slew of landscape paintings spanning his career.

Undergrowth with Two Figures was completed in 1890. It was one of Van Gogh's final works.

"A rhythmic pattern of thick brushstrokes animates the surface of this painting, and trees in rows recess toward the dark background, making the couple seem trapped by the dense vegetation," a press release from the museum states.

According to the museum, Van Gogh describes the scene in a letter he wrote to his brother Theo, dated June 30, 1890: "violent trunks of poplars which cross the landscape perpendicularly like columns. The depths of the undergrowth are blue, and under the big trunks the flowery meadow, white, pink, yellow, green, long russet grasses and flowers."

He also explained his use of dynamic colors in the letter: "Instead of trying to reproduce exactly what I have before my eyes, I use color more arbitrarily so as to express myself more forcibly."

The Cincinnati Art Museum and Listermann Brewing Company are collaborating to release a Van Gogh-themed beer on July 21. Ten percent of beer proceeds will be donated to the Cincinnati Art Museum.

A launch part for the beer will be at 10 a.m. July 21 in the Listermann taproom. It will be available on tap and in 16-ounce four-pack cans with custom labels.

The beer also will be available at Cincinnati Art Museum's "Art After Dark: Beer Bash" from 5-9 p.m. July 27.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.