Indiana 'Purple Paint Law' goes into effect

Private Property signs and fences could soon be a thing of the past in Indiana, as lawmakers have OK'd a new way to say "no trespassing."

Indiana's "Purple Paint Law" is now in effect.

House Bill 1233, signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 21, includes a provision allowing private property owners to keep visitors out by marking their property with vertical lines of purple paint.

On Sunday, the law became a reality.

The law gives landowners an alternative to "No Trespassing" signs, which may fade or be removed, and fences.

Instead, property owners can now mark their private property by painting vertical, purple lines on trees or posts surrounding the property.

The law states that each purple marks on trees must be vertical lines at least 8 inches long, with the bottom of the line between 3 and 5 feet off the ground. All lines on trees must be less than 100 feet apart.

Lines on posts must cover at least the top 2 inches of the post with the bottom of the mark between 3 feet and 5-feet-6-inches off the ground. Lines on posts must be less than 36 feet apart.

If a purple mark is to be visible on a post dividing two private properties, both property owners must agree to use the paint.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.