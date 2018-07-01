Immigrant mother reunited with daughter after nearly 2 months apart

The father and daughter were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy. (Source: CNN)

uena Ventura Godinez-Martin hadn't seen her 7-year-old daughter in nearly two months. (Source: CNN)

MIAMI (CNN) - An immigrant mother and daughter separated after crossing the border were reunited in Miami, FL, on Sunday.

Buena Ventura Godinez-Martin hadn't seen her 7-year-old daughter in nearly two months. Godinez-Martin was fleeing gang violence in Guatemala.

She entered the US with her 10-month-old son in May to seek asylum. They were detained together.

Days after Godinez-Martin was released from detention, her husband crossed the border with their daughter.

The father and daughter were separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The family is now waiting to hear from immigration officials about their asylum request.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.