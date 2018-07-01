Coffee al fresco: Pleasant Ridge rallies for rebuilding Coffee Exchange

Coffee Exchange in Pleasant Ridge is making due with a mobile espresso unit after the business burned to the ground in June. (WXIX)

It's been a rough three weeks for the owners of Coffee Exchange in Pleasant Ridge, trying to figure out how to move forward after their building went up in flames.

The community is rallying around them, though. A fundraiser held all day Sunday at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center is helping the owners start rebuilding what was lost.

The multi-million-dollar question heard over and over was about the cavernous space the fire left behind. There is nothing left of the Coffee Exchange except the hope everybody has that it'll be rebuilt right where it disappeared.

The fire left a huge chasm in the heart of Pleasant Ridge's central business district.

"We all stood there and through we'd get in there the next day with gloves on and mops and clean-up, maybe be closed a couple of days, and everyone was like, we'll be there tomorrow to help you clean up! And as they brought in that wrecker and tore everything down, that was a punch in the gut!," said Sarah Peters, who owns the Coffee Exchange along with her husband Joe.

They’re still coming to grips with their livelihood -- now on hold indefinitely.

Their leased space was owned by Molly Malone's, which also suffered damage in the massive fire.

"There's a long process with the insurance companies kind of figuring out what's gonna happen," said Joe Peters.

And they're realistic about when they might re-open.

"We could be looking at a year before anything could be rebuilt," said Sarah Peters.

So to help them out, their fellow business owners and friends, put the fundraiser together, with music from five bands -- even bagpipes -- plenty of food and beer vendors and a silent auction inside the center.

"People in that neighborhood just wanted to do something, wanted to get together, wanted to talk about it. It's just a good coming together and make everybody feel good," said Gary Schlegel, who is treasurer of the Pleasant Ridge Business Association.

"Very sad,” said his wife Amy Schlegel. “Because we had to see our neighborhood like, I mean, a lot of people had to close down their businesses that day."

They all watched in horror as their neighbors, friends and fellow business people saw dreams going up in smoke.

"They're gonna be back! Stronger than ever!," said Amy Schlegel enthusiastically.

The owner of Urbana Cafe lent them a cool, mobile Italian coffee cart, plus Molly Malone's is lending them space in their parking lot, so they don't skip a beat.

"It's a 1970 Vespa Ape, and it's got an espresso machine built onto the back of it, so it's really cool and really attention grabbing, so we're hoping people will continue to support us at that location for now," said Joe Peters.

The hashtag, sewn into a quilt in the silent auction said it all: #PRStrong, which struck a chord with everyone.

"The thing is, it's not about the building or the business that's in it; it's the community that's around it,” said Justin Wilkey, treasurer of the Pleasant Ridge Development Corporation.

"Everywhere I go, people want to give me a hug, which is great! I love it!," said Sarah Peters.

So they're still selling coffee, just a little more al fresco now, out in Molly Malone's parking lot. The Peters tell FOX19 NOW they're committed to staying in their community, and as indicated by the strong turnout Sunday, the community is embracing them as well.

