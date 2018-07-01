Woman dragged into water while feeding sharks

The woman was in so much pain, she had to be convinced her finger was still attached. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN)

A woman from western Australia was on vacation when she decided to hand feed a group of sharks while boating. (Source: 7News Austrailia/CNN)

AUSTRAILIA (7News Austrailia/CNN) - When Melissa Brunning tells people she was bitten by a shark, not everyone believes her.

Then she shows them her scars.

Brunning was standing on the back of a boat hand feeding fish to a group of tawny nurse sharks, a normally placid species with powerful jaws and multiple rows of shark teeth.

"It happened so quickly. All I could really focus on was the fact that my finger is gone. He'd clamped on it and it felt like it was shredding off the bone," Brunning said.

Despite the excruciating pain, Brunning's finger wasn't bitten off. The 34-year old had to be told it was still attached.

“I came up and I said, ‘I've lost my finger.’ And I couldn't even look at my finger because I thought it was gone, and I thought if I looked at it, I'd probably go into shock," Brunning recalled.

Brunning was three days into a two-week holiday in the state's top end. She was bitten at Dugong Bay, near Horizontal Falls, remote enough that she didn't immediately go to a hospital.

She hoped it would just heal. But Brunning’s finger didn't heal.

It ended up so badly infected that when she got home to Perth, she needed an operation to have it cleaned out.

An x-ray revealed the bite had fractured the bone and torn a ligament.

Brunning admits she was in the wrong that day.

Her message: Don't feed the sharks. It's safer and less painful to admire them from inside a boat.

"Just be mindful of your surroundings and don't feed sharks," Brunning stressed.

