Federal grant awarded to review Kentucky veteran licensing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Labor Department has awarded nearly $2 million to Kentucky to review and streamline licensing requirements for veterans.

Kentucky is one of 11 states in the Occupational Licensing Policy Learning Consortium. That group is reviewing occupational licensing programs across the country to find best practices for occupational licensing.

The funding will be used to implement the best practices identified through the consortium.

The Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs announced the grant. It said a new Kentucky law will make it easier for veterans and service members to start businesses and pursue some career opportunities in the state.

The commission said almost 5,500 soldiers left the Army last year at Kentucky installations, and more than a thousand chose to live in Kentucky. There are almost 300,000 veterans in Kentucky.

