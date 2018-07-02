95-year-old ME man fights off, kills rabid fox with piece of wood

The man says he’s used to experiences with wild creatures, but the fox was more formidable than the typical animal. (Source: WMTW/CNN)

BRUNSWICK, ME (WMTW/CNN) – An elderly man in Maine didn’t take any chances when a fox showed up in his yard amid reports of rabies in the area, as he killed the animal with a piece of wood.

Robert Galen, 95, was repairing his porch in Brunswick, ME, when he spotted a fox just a few feet away from him. He immediately grabbed a piece of lumber from his yard.

“This was a more formidable-looking beast than I was accustomed to seeing,” Galen said.

Though Galen is used to seeing wild animals near his home, he had heard about rabid animals in the area, after a woman was attacked the week before.

So, Galen didn’t take any chances. He used the piece of wood to whack the fox in the head.

“I had a weapon, and I struck it on the head immediately. I didn't give it a chance to open its mouth,” Galen said.

Galen laid the plank over the animal’s body until it eventually died.

Police came to take the fox away. They later confirmed it tested positive for rabies.

Galen says even this encounter with a sick animal won’t stop him from enjoying where he lives.

“I’ll continue to do what I do in my yard, and I’m not going to worry about encountering another wild animal,” he said.

Brunswick animal control is warning people to be careful because of the disease in the area. They say to watch out for children and make sure pets get their rabies vaccine.

