Police investigating dead body found in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE (FOX19) -

A dead body was found Monday morning in an Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Cincinnati dispatch says police received a call around 6:30 a.m. about the body at 212 East Clifton Avenue.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide, dispatch says.

The Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) is at the scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as it develops.

