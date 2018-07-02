Police investigating dead body found in OTR

Cincinnati dispatch says CIS is investigating after a body was found at 212 East Clifton Avenue in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning (File)

A dead body was found Monday morning in an Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.

Cincinnati dispatch says police received a call around 6:30 a.m. about the body at 212 East Clifton Avenue.

The case is currently being investigated as a homicide, dispatch says.

The Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) is at the scene.

