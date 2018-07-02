Feds: Investigation into July 4 attack suspect started in Cincinnati

The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.Full Story >
The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed three people are dead after a standoff involving a suspended officer.
Harris County officials say that further testing determined that the flier found on the car of Harris County sergeant was not laced fentanyl.
One of the women in the home found the suspect eating Frosted Flakes in their kitchen. A clerk at an adult entertainment store said he kicked the same man out for passing out drunk in the store.
A missing weed eater and a note left behind. That's what Justin Walters, Carlyss resident and victim, realized last week, when his wife asked where he had last seen the weed eater. After plenty of searching, Walters went through his security footage to find that the suspect had taken his $250 weed eater a few weeks ago. "It kind of makes you feel, weird. Just because it's stuff you've worked for. You don't expect somebody, especially in a small neighb...
A local organization is helping women who have survived trafficking and prostitution in Shelby County and beyond.
