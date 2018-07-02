Feds: Investigation into July 4 attack suspect started in Cincinnati

The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.

The FBI says Pitts moved to Cleveland in May and recently performed surveillance at sites that are usually busy on the Fourth of July, like Voinovich Park and near the U.S. Coast Guard station.

Suspect plotted to park van with explosives in Cleveland for large-scale attack on Fourth of July

Suspect plotted to park van with explosives in Cleveland for large-scale attack on Fourth of July

Federal officials in Cincinnati started investigating a terror plot suspect in 2017 before the suspect moved to Cleveland in May. (File photo)

A man accused of plotting a terror attack on the Fourth of July has connections to the Cincinnati area, federal officials said Monday.

Demetrius Nathanial Pitts planned to set off a bomb in downtown Cleveland and wanted to kill military members and their families, according to FBI agent Stephen Anthony.

Pitts, also known as Abdur Raheem Rafeeq, was arrested Sunday during a meeting with an undercover agent in Cleveland.

FBI agents in Cincinnati were the first to investigate Pitts’ alleged support of terrorist organizations in 2017. Pitts resided in Southwest Ohio when he started posting disturbing messages on Facebook, Anthony said at a press conference in Cleveland.

“He expressed a willingness to conduct a U.S. based attack and also his desire in wanting to join a foreign terror organization,” Anthony said. “His Facebook posts, quite frankly, we disturbing. They included verbiage that had words to the effect: ‘We as Muslims need to start training like this everyday. We need to know how to shoot guns, throw hand grenades, hand-to-hand combat.’”

FBI agents and the U.S. Attorney’s office in Cincinnati continued to monitor the suspect until he moved to Cleveland in May.

While in Cleveland, Pitts continued to express a “radical ideology and his desire to commit violence against the United States,” according to Anthony.

Authorities said Pitts’ “extremely concerning” statements focused on hatred for the military, wanting to chop off heads and hands and disposing of bodies.

He brought up an Independence Day attack in a meeting with an undercover agent last week. Officials said he indicated he would travel downtown and surveil potential targets including Voinovich Park near the U.S. Coast Guard station.

Pitts met with the undercover agent again Sunday, where he also discussed a separate attack in Philadelphia. He was then arrested and charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization, according to Cleveland's FBI office.

He has a lengthy criminal background, including charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, and aggravated robbery.

Pitts is scheduled to appear in front of a U.S. Magistrate Monday and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.