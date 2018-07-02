Girl thrown from bouncy castle in UK dies

An area is cordoned off at Gorleston beach after a young girl died after reportedly being thrown from a bouncy castle, in Norfolk, England, Sunday July 1, 2018. The young girl was taken to the James Paget Hospital where she died. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

GORLESTON, UK (RNN) – An accident on a bouncy castle claimed the life of a young girl on Sunday, and a couple of lawmakers have expressed concern over the popular play equipment's safety.

The girl, who authorities didn't identify, was critically injured when she was flung from the bouncy castle in Gorleston, a seaside town on the coast of Norfolk in east England., the Guardian reported.

A witness said the contraption made of canvas and air exploded, propelling the girl 20 feet into the air.

Despite the efforts of people at the scene and medical personnel, the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Officials said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Robert Halfon, a member of Parliament, called on Sunday evening for a temporary ban on the play equipment in public places until government officials "can be sure that they are safe."

After two horrific tragedies, Government need to look at update of regulations and inspection regime and consider a temporary ban on bouncy castles in public areas until we can be sure that they are safe. https://t.co/pjXom7r5DT — Robert Halfon MP (@halfon4harlowMP) July 1, 2018

Another Parliament member, Thangam Debbonaire, urged a product recall. "Parents and children have a right to know and to expect safety from children’s play equipment," she said.

I believe we will be discussing this today in Parliament and I think that there should be a product recall until we know what cause yesterday’s tragic death. Parents and children have a right to know and to expect safety from children’s play equipment https://t.co/43dnur4RnN — Thangam Debbonaire (@ThangamMP) July 2, 2018

In 2016, a 7-year-old girl in Essex died after a bouncy castle blew away with her in it.

Two fairground workers, a married couple, were found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in May, the Guardian reported

