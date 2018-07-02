How to stay cool during summer's relentless heat

People of all ages, regardless of their health and physical activity, indoors and out, will need to stay hydrated during this summer's heat. (Source: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(RNN) - It’s summertime and things are heating up across the United States, especially in the Northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists say temperatures haven’t been this high and this widespread since 2016.

And with the high temperatures comes an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Here are some ways to stay cool:

Protect your skin. Both Adults and children need protection from UV rays. Use sunscreen whenever outside.

Try to plan indoor activities during the heat of the day. UV rays are the strongest and most harmful during midday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outdoor activities that involve direct sunlight should be avoided during the hottest parts of the day, if this isn't possible, then seek shade under a tree, an umbrella or a pop-up tent.

Because it’s summer, most folks grab tank tops and shorts to feel cooler. The CDC suggests covering up a bit with long-sleeved shirts and long pants and skirts to provide protection from UV rays.

Wear a hat. But don’t just put on any hat, make sure you wear one that provides shade to your face, scalp, ears, and neck.

Protect the eyes from UV rays, which can cause cataracts later on in life, by wearing sunglasses.

Fill a spray bottle with water and keep it in the refrigerator or cooler for a quick refreshing spray to your face after being outdoors.

Keep plastic bottles of water in the freezer; grab one when you're ready to go outside. Once it melts, you will have cold drinking water at your fingertips.

Take baths or showers as often as you like, but with cool water.

Stay away from beverages that can cause dehydration, anything with caffeine or alcohol.

Drink water!

