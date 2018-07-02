Man accused of beating dog with baseball bat

A Middletown man was charged after a report of animal abuse caught on camera. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

A Middletown man has been charged after being accused of beating a dog with a baseball bat.

Clayton Sisco, 18, was charged with cruelty to a companion animal after police were called to a Middletown home for a report of animal abuse that was caught on camera.

Sisco admitted to police that he was punishing the dog for defecating in the cage it was confined to. Police said there were seven other dogs on property, all pit bull mixes, and all seven were removed for their safe keeping.

“We love our animals in Butler County. This dog was obviously submissive and not deserving of the punishment," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a news release.

Sisco is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

