Professor Fiona? Famed baby hippo an educational force

Fiona has captured hearts across the globe as fans followed her journey from premature baby hippo to internet celebrity (Photo:Instagram/CincinnatiZoo)

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Just call her Professor Fiona.

The Cincinnati Zoo's famous premature baby hippo does more than delight social media fans and help sell a wide range of merchandise. She's also an educational and literary force; heroine of a half-dozen books so far and a popular subject for library and classroom activities.

The latest book is "Saving Fiona" by the zoo's director. Thane Maynard says Fiona's against-the-odds story is one of hope and perseverance that has also taught zoo keepers a lot about her species.

Educators say students are attracted to lessons themed around Fiona.

Related: How Fiona captures hearts across the internet

Mike Shriberg of the National Wildlife Federation says that while conservationists see celebrity-type attention that glosses over serious challenges for animals, the way people have connected with Fiona provides learning opportunities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.