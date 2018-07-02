Coney Island to light up Tuesday

LaRosa’s Balloon Glow at Coney Island is set for Tuesday, July 3. (Source: Coney Island)

Back for its 19th year, Larosa's Balloon Glow at Coney Island will light up the sky on Tuesday, July 3.

Visitors can experience a full day of fun capped off in the evening with hot air balloons illuminating the skies from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Following the Balloon Glow, the night ends with Rozzi's Famous Fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The park and pool will be open all day.

The rides operate until 11 p.m. Sunlite Water Adventure will be open for swimming until 9:30 p.m. with the pool area remaining open for fireworks’ viewing.

Balloon Glow activities are free.

Normal prices for Sunlite Water Adventure and Coney’s Rides apply.

Parking is $9, after 2 p.m., $12.

