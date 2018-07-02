Man hauls his sofa to the beach

In the midst of more traditional beach items, a large black sofa made its way to an Edinburgh beach. (Source: Pauline McGinley Gilgallon/@gigiglasgow72/Twitter)

(RNN) – Sometimes you just want a few creature comforts when you head to the beach.

For most folks that might be a cooler, some lawn chairs or a pop-up shelter.

An unidentified man probably shocked a few people over the weekend when he toted an L-shaped sofa to Portobello Beach in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Pauline McGinley Gilgallon caught the image on Sunday afternoon and shared it on Twitter.

“Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L shaped sofa doon (down on) the beach,” she said.

The man doesn’t appear to be all that interested in the beach. He’s facing away from the water and he seems to be doing something on his phone.

Why did the mystery man bring his couch to the seaside? Did his wife or girlfriend request it? Did he lose a bet? We may never know.

