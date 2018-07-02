Defunct Ohio bridal shop wants Texas Ebola lawsuit revived

DALLAS (AP) - A shuttered Ohio bridal shop says in a court filing that its lawsuit against a Dallas hospital should be revived because the facility was negligent in its care of a nurse who contracted Ebola before visiting the store.
Coming Attractions Bridal & Formal of Akron, Ohio, is asking the Texas Supreme Court to hear the case after an appeals court in May determined the shop hadn't substantiated its claims and dismissed the lawsuit.
The Dallas Morning News reports that the shop claims it "suffered financial ruin" after nurse Amber Vinson visited it in 2014.
Vinson was one of two nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital who contracted Ebola after treating a Liberian man who was the first person diagnosed in the U.S. with the deadly virus.
Vinson was diagnosed when she returned to Texas from Ohio.
Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com
