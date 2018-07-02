New York, Philadelphia are among America's best Fourth of July fireworks displays

Chesterfield police are warning residents about the dangers of celebratory gunfire during Fourth of July celebrations.Full Story >
On Wednesday, Americans will visit parks, lakes, rivers and other public spaces to watch their hometown fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations aren't complete without sitting along a street in your hometown watching marching bands, classic cars and over-the-top floats pass by.Full Story >
The U.S. Secret Service is issuing a warning to all Americans on card skimmers before they embark on any journeys this July 4 holiday.Full Story >
The writer of the threatening letter justified it by saying because of loud fireworks displays last year, they only got two hours of sleep.Full Story >
