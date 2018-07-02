Cyclones head coach leaving Cincinnati

Cyclones head coach Matt Macdonald is leaving Cincinnati to become an assistant coach in the American Hockey League.



Macdonald, who served as head coach of the Cyclones for four seasons, will now be working for the Grand Rapids Griffins.



“I want to thank Ray Harris, Kristin Ropp, and the rest of the Cincinnati Cyclones organization for a near decade-long career with the Cyclones,”



said Macdonald in a statement. “From winning a championship here as a player, to returning as an assistant coach and ultimately assuming the role of head coach, Cincinnati has become home to me, and the Cyclones organization have become a second family. I



will never forget my time and the great memories that were made here.”



MacDonald led the Cyclones to the playoffs in two of his four seasons as head coach and also served as an assistant coach in helping Cincinnati to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in



2014.



The Cyclones announce a search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

