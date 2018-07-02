Man charged with DUI after driving into family's pool

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports Andre Gilbert Mitchell drove a pickup crashed through the family’s brick wall and landed in their pool. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFTS/CNN) - A Florida family got the shock of their life early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports a man driving a pickup crashed through the family’s brick wall and landed in their pool.

Detectives said the driver, Andre Gilbert Mitchell, stayed at the scene until deputies arrived and only had minor injuries.

Chris Freeman, a neighbor, saw the damage the truck did to the property.

"First I saw the sign and I was like, ‘looks like someone hit the sign,’ Freeman explained. “Then I saw the wall down and the tarp over it and I thought, ‘God, I hope they didn't hit that house."

The family told local media Mitchell apologized to them for the damage.

Deputies arrested Mitchell on several charges, including driving under the influence, and took him to the county jail.

