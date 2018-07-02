Ohio's big license/ID change: The documents you'll need at the BMV

Ohio drivers will begin receiving state driver's licenses and identifications cards by mail Monday.

The licenses and cards will arrive at the driver's home about 10 days after visiting a Deputy Registrar.

Ohio joins 41 other states that issue driver's licenses and state identification cards through the mail. The change adds an extra level of security through a centralized card production system and provides greater protection against counterfeiting, state officials say.

New federal travel restrictions requiring secure identification go into effect October 2020. Compliant cards, for example, will have a star on the upper part of the card and be used to fly or enter federal facilities (you should consider getting a compliant card if you fly on commercial aircraft within the U.S. or need access to federal facilities).

Customers will still begin this process by visiting a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location, presenting documents as needed, and getting photographed. When it comes to getting a compliant license or card, a big difference will be the documents required when visiting a BMV location:

Document(s) confirming your legal name, date of birth, and proof of U.S. legal presence (birth certificates, passports)

Document(s) confirming your social security number (social security cards, W-2 Wage and Tax Statements)

Document(s) confirming your street address (paycheck stubs, credit card statements, hunting or fishing licenses)

Anchor Rob Williams sat down with Don Petit, registrar for the Ohio BMV, to clarify these changes in the latest episode of the Rob Williams Anytime podcast -- you can hear the whole conversation below:

To learn more, you can visit the State of Ohio BMV website here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.