Bear breaks into home, mother and daughter run

BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB/CNN) – A mom and her 5-month-old daughter had to dash out the door as a bear pushed its way into their home.

The bear came from the woods behind the home. It went in through the family’s sunroom, then a set of double doors and right into the kitchen.

"It hit the door hard and swung open so I grabbed (my daughter) and went with the dogs,” Emily Humphrey said. “I ran out of the house with the dogs and went to the neighbor's."

Humphrey called police, but the damage had been done.

"All the food from the fridge had dumped down onto the floor or onto the freezer and he just took everything out, everything,” she said. “There was nothing left in it.”

Bears are a common sight in the community about 18 miles northwest of Hartford, maybe too common these days.

Residents said they feel their furry neighbors have become too comfortable around humans.

They think a bear hunting season might be in order.

The problem has gotten so bad that Humphrey and some of her neighbors think the government needs to step in and thin out the population.

