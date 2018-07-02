Police activity closes 275 south exit ramp to Kellogg Avenue

The closure will extend through rush hour, police said. (Source: OHGO)

The southbound exit on 275 at Kellogg Avenue is closed due to an incident involving the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, police said.

The exit from westbound is closed as well as Kellogg Avenue from Walts.

Police said the closure will extend through rush hour.

No further details were immediately available.

The exit from westbound I-275 is closed as well as Kellogg Avenue from Waits to the interstate. This closure will extend through rush hour. pic.twitter.com/O1RSGqac3F — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 2, 2018

