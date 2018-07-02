Police activity closes 275 south exit ramp to Kellogg Avenue

The family told local media Mitchell apologized to them for the damage.Full Story >
The family told local media Mitchell apologized to them for the damage.Full Story >
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.Full Story >
Rescue divers are advancing in the main passageway inside the flooded cave in Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been missing more than a week.Full Story >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.Full Story >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.Full Story >
Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.Full Story >
Nine people were injured in the attack, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12.Full Story >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.Full Story >
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found dead at a residence in Clinton.Full Story >