The Latest: Trump lauds authorities in suspected July 4 plot

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Latest on what authorities say was a plot to bomb a July Fourth parade in Celveland (all times local):
5 p.m.
President Donald Trump is praising federal law enforcement personnel who say they foiled a suspected terrorist attack by an American-born citizen.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that "President Trump commends the work of the DOJ and the FBI in helping stop this would-be attacker."
Federal authorities said Monday that Demetrius Pitts had expressed his support for al-Qaida for more than a year and talked about setting off bombs at a July Fourth parade in Cleveland and later in Philadelphia.
Pitts was due in federal court Monday in Cleveland.
He was arrested Sunday after meeting an undercover agent and was charged with attempted support of a terrorist organization.
10:30 a.m.
Federal authorities say they've arrested a man who talked about setting off a bomb at a Fourth of July parade in Cleveland and attacking people watching fireworks.
Officials said Monday that the man who's an American citizen often expressed his support for al-Qaida and said he wanted to kill members of the U.S. military.
Authorities have charged Demetrius Pitts with attempted support of a terrorist organization. There are no court records listing an attorney for Pitts, who lives in the Cleveland area and was arrested Sunday.
FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony says Pitts scouted out locations this past week for a site to attack in downtown Cleveland.
Anthony says it's not clear how close Pitts was to carrying out his threats, but he says authorities couldn't sit back and wait.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
